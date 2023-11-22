Juvenile male found slain in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An underage boy was found shot to death Tuesday evening (Nov. 21) along Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the victim was a juvenile male found fatally shot around 5:20 p.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Michoud area of New Orleans East.

Police provided no further information on the circumstances of the killing, nor said whether a suspect or motive had been developed in the fatal shooting.

