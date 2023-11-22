BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Juvenile male found slain in New Orleans East, police say

A juvenile male was found shot to death Tuesday (Nov. 21) in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur...
A juvenile male was found shot to death Tuesday (Nov. 21) in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An underage boy was found shot to death Tuesday evening (Nov. 21) along Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the victim was a juvenile male found fatally shot around 5:20 p.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Michoud area of New Orleans East.

Police provided no further information on the circumstances of the killing, nor said whether a suspect or motive had been developed in the fatal shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

New Orleans researcher Skip Gallagher has uncovered numerous issues of public interest through...
New Orleans police citizen watchdog sues NOPD, chief Kirkpatrick for blocked public records
Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring
Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted