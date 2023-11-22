Juvenile male found slain in New Orleans East residence, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An underage boy was found shot to death Tuesday evening (Nov. 21) inside a residence along Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the victim was a juvenile male found fatally shot around 5:20 p.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, inside a residence in the Michoud area of New Orleans East.

Police provided no further information on the circumstances of the killing, nor said whether a suspect or motive had been developed in the fatal shooting.

