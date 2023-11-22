A little sun today before clouds return on Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A seasonal feel has returned to the area as a chilly north wind ushers in colder weather.

For today, I’m expecting a little sun to make a return to the forecast. The low clouds should break for a period of time leading us into a few hours of sunshine. That sun won’t warm us up all that much as highs will likely stay in the upper 50s to around 60.

Thanksgiving Day brings a return of the clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles. All week long we’ve included that small rain chance for the holiday and looking over the various guidance, some shower activity will work in from the Gulf. The timing is mainly afternoon and evening. Since anything that falls will be very light, I’m keeping rain chances around 30%.

The long holiday weekend will once again have to fight cloudy skies at times. Friday is likely to stay cloudy all day with some sun returning to the forecast on Saturday. Our next rain chance it setting up for Sunday ahead of a strong cold front early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.