Man fatally shot in Mid-City, NOPD say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 300 block of South Norman C. Francis Parkway.

When police arrived on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was been transported via EMS to a local hospital where he later died.

Initial notification was received at about 9:50 a.m. Confirmation was received at about 9:59 a.m.

No additional information is currently available.

