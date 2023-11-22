Man fatally shot in Mid-City, NOPD say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 300 block of South Norman C. Francis Parkway.

When police arrived on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was been transported via EMS to a local hospital where he later died.

Initial notification was received at about 9:50 a.m. Confirmation was received at about 9:59 a.m.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.