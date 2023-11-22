McCollum, Nance return to Pelicans practice; both remain out ahead of Wednesday’s Kings rematch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since being diagnosed with a collapsed lung after an injury in the Nov. 4 123-105 loss to Atlanta, Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum has returned to practice as a full participant, the team announced Tuesday (Nov. 21).

Forward Larry Nance Jr. was a full participant at Tuesday’s practice as well. Both Nance and McCollum are still listed as “out” ahead of Wednesday’s home rematch against the Kings as the team begins to determine a possible timeline of return for both players.

Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Larry Nance both went through full practices today #Pelicans — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) November 21, 2023

“I feel good,” McCollum said after practice. “I think I’m in a really good spot. I’ll continue to increase my conditioning and then (take part in) contact, and have fun doing it. I’m looking forward to getting back out there, but not quite yet. I’m waiting for clearance from my pulmonologist. But I should be getting cleared here pretty soon.”

The Pelicans in recent years feel like they’ve been plagued with a perpetual injury bug. They started this season with key injuries to their reserve units. However, the team seems to be trending towards the healthier side with the returns of Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall.

After a five-game losing streak, the Pelicans have won three of their last four games over Western Conference powers Dallas, Denver, and Sacramento to get back to .500 (7-7 overall).

On Monday, the Pelicans defeated the Kings 129-93. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combined for 57 points in the win.

Forward Trey Murphy III is still listed out with a knee injury that had an original diagnosis of 10-12 weeks. Three-point specialist Matt Ryan is also out with a mild right calf strain. E.J. Lidell is listed as questionable.

