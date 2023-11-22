New Orleans police citizen watchdog sues NOPD, chief Kirkpatrick for blocked public records

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans researcher and police citizen watchdog sued the NOPD and new chief Anne Kirkpatrick on Tuesday (Nov. 21) for access to public records that the department has either denied or failed to provide in response to lawful requests.

Charles “Skip” Gallagher filed the lawsuit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, seeking a writ of mandamus against the NOPD. If granted, the court order would compel the release of documents related to public records requests that Gallagher says have either been denied or completely ignored in violation of Louisiana’s public records laws.

Some of Gallagher’s previous research helped uncover instances of NOPD officers “double dipping” -- charging businesses or entities for private security details at the same time they were working on the public payroll for NOPD shifts -- and revealing a backlog of more than 73,000 untested DNA kits stored by the department’s crime lab and evidence division.

Gallagher said the batch of unfulfilled public records requests cited in the lawsuit include matters of public interest related to the untested DNA kits and investigations into police misconduct.

“The City seems determined to withhold legitimate public records requests to avoid the consequence of their release,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Public records laws were enacted to ensure public officials cannot hide behind a veil of secrecy. These records should be released in a timely manner, not months or years after my request is made.”

Gallagher’s petition centers on three instances of public record requests that he says have gone unfulfilled for months:

In January, Gallagher requested records from the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau containing information about investigations into police misconduct. The NOPD said the records did not exist, which Gallagher believes is false.

In May, Gallagher requested department emails to and from Lt. Sabrina Richardson, a high-ranking officer suspended in April during an investigation into her off-duty detail work. Richardson later was reinstated but lost her rank as captain. Gallagher said this request continues to be ignored.

In June, Gallagher requested a list of the untested DNA samples held by the department, to compare to his 2022 request that revealed 73,095 untested kits held by the department. Gallagher says the NOPD has failed to respond to his 2023 request on testing progress.

The petition names Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick as defendant, given her legal role as the department’s custodian of records.

Fox 8 sought a response to the lawsuit from the NOPD’s public information department, but that request also has gone unanswered.

Gallagher is represented by Katie Schwartzmann, director of Tulane Law School’s First Amendment Clinic, and Melia Cerrato, a Sunshine Legal Fellow, whose position is supported by the Legal Clinic Fund for Local News.

