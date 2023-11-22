Nicondra: Cloudy and cool, with a few showers for Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Filtered sunshine and cool conditions across the area today with a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with northerly winds gusting up to as much as 20 to 25 mph. A gulf low develops to our south moving well offshore, but will bring more heavy cloud cover and a some light showers again across the area. It looks like the rain will be later in the afternoon so morning outdoor cooking and the Bayou Classic Parade may be ok. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with low to mid 50s for highs. Overnight lows won’t be as chilly with the moisture around. Expect low 50s south and a few upper 40s north. A little of a warm up takes over for the weekend with less cloud cover and a bit of sun by Saturday. Sunday small rain chances return.

