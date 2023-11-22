Turkeys and oysters are cheaper this Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shoppers preparing for their Thanksgiving feasts are finding prices have eased for many holiday staples compared to a year ago.

Beth Stierwald left a grocery store with a basket filled with food for her menu.

“A gallon of oysters, a turkey, the rest of the pickings for Thanksgiving Day,” she said. “Maybe a big spread, always.”

Lynn Sallinger said she has been shopping all week and ticked off her latest purchase.

“Oysters -- a gallon and a half -- and crawfish and French Bread and sour cream and other things,” Sallinger said.

And this year, turkeys are not difficult to find. Joe Zuppardo of Zuppardo’s Family Market said the difference is palpable.

“This year is much better than last year,” he said. “The supply is much better, the cost is down. It is a great year to be in the business of getting everybody what they want.”

Ellis Lanaux, president and CEO of Langenstein’s Grocery Stores in Uptown New Orleans, agreed.

“You know, we’ve been a lot luckier this year with our turkeys,” Lanaux said. “Prices have come down a little bit from last year. A lot more availability.”

And fresh oysters are not as pricey.

“Our oysters are under $25 a pint now, and I think some of them were close to about $30 last year, so some pretty significant savings from last year,” Lanaux said.

Joe Zuppardo said, “Oysters, supply is not an issue. And the price of the gallon oysters, half-gallon oysters, are all down from last year. So, it is a much better year to be craving oysters.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people this year is $61.17, down 4.5 percent compared to 2022.

“I can only talk about Zuppardo’s numbers,” Zuppardo said. “But we can tell you that people are putting a few more items in their basket as opposed to last year. And their total spent is still down, even though they have that one or two items per basket more. So, that’s a good sign.”

And with oyster dressing to make, shoppers are thrilled the cost of oysters has come down.

“Oysters have come down a lot since last year,” Sallinger said.

