Bruce: A chilly and damp Thanksgiving evening; Black Friday clouds and mild temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Happy Thanksgiving! We will have quite a few clouds across the region today keeping us on the chilly side. An area of low pressure sliding across the Gulf of Mexico will push moisture north across the central Gulf Coast. Very dry conditions are in place at the surface with dewpoints in the low 40s so while it will be cloudy through the night with a slim chance of a spotty light rain or passing shower. lows will be 44° north and 50° south shore.

Bruce: Your Thanksgiving has been a cool and damp one as high sit in the mid 50s and a few light showers south shore. Tonight will be cloudy and chilly. lows 44 north and 50 south. Black Friday, Less than a 20% rain chance at 64. Sunday rain moves back in. pic.twitter.com/KhJdRtX5HG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 23, 2023

Friday morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will be a bit warmer in the 60s. Saturday looks to be the best day with some sun breaking through and highs in the middle 60s. Sunday we will get another round of decent rain. Coverage Sunday 60% with up to an inch in some areas.

