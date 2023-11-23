BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A chilly and damp Thanksgiving evening; Black Friday clouds and mild temps

Bruce: A cool and damp Thanksgiving evening
Bruce: A cool and damp Thanksgiving evening(Maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Happy Thanksgiving! We will have quite a few clouds across the region today keeping us on the chilly side. An area of low pressure sliding across the Gulf of Mexico will push moisture north across the central Gulf Coast. Very dry conditions are in place at the surface with dewpoints in the low 40s so while it will be cloudy through the night with a slim chance of a spotty light rain or passing shower. lows will be 44° north and 50° south shore.

Friday morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will be a bit warmer in the 60s. Saturday looks to be the best day with some sun breaking through and highs in the middle 60s. Sunday we will get another round of decent rain. Coverage Sunday 60% with up to an inch in some areas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties

Latest News

Morning weather update for Thursday, Nov. 23 at 7 a.m.
Clouds in place through the day with very light spotty rain likely late afternoon into evening.
Nicondra: Cloudy and cool Thanksgiving
Evening weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 22
Bruce: Clouds build as few spotty showers move through Thanksgiving
Bruce: Clouds build with dry skies to start Thanksgiving; Few afternoon showers pass by