BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cantrell: Public safety is the city’s top priority for the Bayou Classic

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Bayou Classic fans begin converging on the city, Mayor Latoya Cantrell says public safety is the top priority.

The annual football game between HBCUs Southern and Grambling Universities attracts thousands of visitors each year, and Cantrell says the city is focused on keeping everyone safe.

“Most importantly, the city of New Orleans is just prepared from a public safety standpoint relative to hosting hundreds of thousands, I would say of visitors to our city,” said Cantrell.

Michelle Williams of St. Louis, Missouri, walked on Canal Street. It is her first time in New Orleans and her first time coming to Bayou Classic.

“I wanted a different type of Thanksgiving. I love college football, I love seeing Greeks step, of course, or stroll and then I also love seeing the bands battle,” said Williams.

Yendis Gibson Henley and Wallace Henley are in town from Chicago and anxious to witness the battle between Southern and Grambling’s bands as well as Saturday’s game.

“The big thing probably is the battle of the bands,” she said. “I’ve seen the two teams compete before, so I’m hoping it’s competitive.”

The New Orleans Police Department continues to have manpower challenges. But Cantrell says as always, the city is getting law enforcement help this week.

“Every event that we host in our city, it is combination of a Unified Command, all of our law enforcement partners have been activated and this of course, this heavily supported by the Louisiana State Police as well,” said Cantrell. “So, we are very comfortable and confident in our complement of law enforcement that will be engaged, that will be boots on the ground, making sure that this city is safe.”

Cantrell also says crime trends are moving in the right direction based on year-to-date statistics from the police department. “Total crimes against persons remained down at 20%, murders remain down, they’re down at 23%, armed robberies remain down at 36%, non-fatal shooting incidents remain down at 19%, non-fatal shooting victims down 19%, carjackings remain down at that steady 45%,” she said.

And Bayou Classic visitors interviewed by FOX 8 said they are not concerned about crime in the city.

“No public safety, we’re from Chicago,” said Wallace Henley.

Yendis Gibson-Henley echoed that sentiment.

“We’re from the city, so we understand all of that, so we know where to go at night and where not to go, dark alleys that kind of thing, stay sober,” she said.

And Williams said she is not worried either about crime.

“No, I’m not concerned about crime at all,” said Williams.

In addition to the battle of the bands and the football game, on Thanksgiving Day there will be a Bayou Classic parade which will begin at the Caesar’s Superdome on Poydras.

“And preparations have been intentional and again for hosting the parade, the football game and heavy traffic, pedestrian traffic and all of the events and fanfare that come along with it,” said Cantrell.

She urges visitors to sign up for real-time alerts from the city.

“You can text all one word NOLAReady to 77295 and there are hundreds of thousands of residents as well as visitors who are connected to NOLAReady,” said Cantrell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Tyler Lee Barnett
Houma man jumped off Carnival cruise ship deck into Gulf, officials say
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’

Latest News

Inmate found dead at Slidell City Jail; investigation underway
Inmate found dead at Slidell City Jail; investigation underway
New Orleans boosts safety measures for crowded Bayou Classic football event
New Orleans boosts safety measures for crowded Bayou Classic football event
File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted