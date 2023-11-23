Cantrell: Public safety is the city’s top priority for the Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Bayou Classic fans begin converging on the city, Mayor Latoya Cantrell says public safety is the top priority.

The annual football game between HBCUs Southern and Grambling Universities attracts thousands of visitors each year, and Cantrell says the city is focused on keeping everyone safe.

“Most importantly, the city of New Orleans is just prepared from a public safety standpoint relative to hosting hundreds of thousands, I would say of visitors to our city,” said Cantrell.

Michelle Williams of St. Louis, Missouri, walked on Canal Street. It is her first time in New Orleans and her first time coming to Bayou Classic.

“I wanted a different type of Thanksgiving. I love college football, I love seeing Greeks step, of course, or stroll and then I also love seeing the bands battle,” said Williams.

Yendis Gibson Henley and Wallace Henley are in town from Chicago and anxious to witness the battle between Southern and Grambling’s bands as well as Saturday’s game.

“The big thing probably is the battle of the bands,” she said. “I’ve seen the two teams compete before, so I’m hoping it’s competitive.”

The New Orleans Police Department continues to have manpower challenges. But Cantrell says as always, the city is getting law enforcement help this week.

“Every event that we host in our city, it is combination of a Unified Command, all of our law enforcement partners have been activated and this of course, this heavily supported by the Louisiana State Police as well,” said Cantrell. “So, we are very comfortable and confident in our complement of law enforcement that will be engaged, that will be boots on the ground, making sure that this city is safe.”

Cantrell also says crime trends are moving in the right direction based on year-to-date statistics from the police department. “Total crimes against persons remained down at 20%, murders remain down, they’re down at 23%, armed robberies remain down at 36%, non-fatal shooting incidents remain down at 19%, non-fatal shooting victims down 19%, carjackings remain down at that steady 45%,” she said.

And Bayou Classic visitors interviewed by FOX 8 said they are not concerned about crime in the city.

“No public safety, we’re from Chicago,” said Wallace Henley.

Yendis Gibson-Henley echoed that sentiment.

“We’re from the city, so we understand all of that, so we know where to go at night and where not to go, dark alleys that kind of thing, stay sober,” she said.

And Williams said she is not worried either about crime.

“No, I’m not concerned about crime at all,” said Williams.

In addition to the battle of the bands and the football game, on Thanksgiving Day there will be a Bayou Classic parade which will begin at the Caesar’s Superdome on Poydras.

“And preparations have been intentional and again for hosting the parade, the football game and heavy traffic, pedestrian traffic and all of the events and fanfare that come along with it,” said Cantrell.

She urges visitors to sign up for real-time alerts from the city.

“You can text all one word NOLAReady to 77295 and there are hundreds of thousands of residents as well as visitors who are connected to NOLAReady,” said Cantrell.

