Local Veterans First: Program gives veterans affordable housing, combats homelessness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Navy veteran William Howard says his home is his sanctuary, filled with items he has acquired over the decades.

“It’s right off St. Charles, not too far from Loyola and Audubon Park,” Howard explained. “It’s a fabulous neighborhood. It’s so quiet, it’s scary.”

However, his life before he got here was not always comfortable.

In 1977, Howard joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school.

“I was assigned to a naval basic training camp in San Diego, California. I got assigned to a naval air station in Washington,” Howard said.

The now 64-year-old said he traveled across the U.S. and the Caribbean while in the service but was honorably discharged in 1980. After that, when he moved back home to New Orleans from Seattle, he said making ends meet was difficult.

“Things got a little rough,” Howard explained. “The navigation waters weren’t that smooth.”

Once he got settled, Hurricane Katrina hit, and Howard lost everything, including all of his pictures from the Navy, but salvaged a couple of medallions.

U.S. Navy veteran William Howard says his home is his sanctuary, filled with items he has acquired over the decades. (WVUE FOX 8)

“A lot of my family came back, and I came back with them and lived with them for a little while. That’s how I got into this program I’m in now,” Howard said.

Howard credits the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, run by Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, with changing his life.

“They donated a bed, mattress and a box spring. They donated a table and four chairs,” Howard said.

The program, which helps about 600 veterans, provides financial support to homeless veterans or those on the verge of homelessness.

The SSVF Director, Davaughn Phillips, said the mission is clear.

“It’s a program that assisted veterans with rent, utility assistance, deposits and different things, and things like that,” Phillips said. “Homeless prevention and rapid rehousing program, ensuring that veterans that are housed maintain housing, veterans that are on the street, living in parks, benches, in shelters are able to move into permanent housing.”

The program also links veterans with caseworkers to help them manage their finances.

“A lot of times they’re maintaining off of social security and different things like that, and of course, now in 2023, with social security being at 900 dollars a month, and an average one bedroom in New Orleans is about a thousand dollars a month, it becomes very difficult and challenging,” Phillips explained.

Local Veterans First: Program gives veterans affordable housing, combats homelessness

Volunteers of America also offers transitional housing, which provides three meals a day, housing and case management for veterans. U.S. Navy Veteran Gerald Rooks runs the transitional housing program and has worked with homeless veterans for over a decade.

“Some of our veterans have been homeless for up to ten to 12 years, so coming into transitional housing can be difficult,” Rooks explained.

Rooks oversees two facilities. One on Pitt Street that specializes in substance abuse assistance.

“Veterans who are using drugs or alcohol, they are not ready for a very restricted facility that says no,” Rooks stated. “So, the philosophy is to get them in the door, let’s work with them, and don’t put pressure on them as far as treatment. Just work with them, encourage them, and then hopefully that leads them to seek treatment.”

Veterans need to be clean to stay at the other facility on Napoleon.

“Spending some time in a transitional housing program gets them off the street. It gives them some life skills training so when they do migrate to permanent housing, they can be more successful,” Rooks concluded.

Howard considers himself one of those success stories. He said because of the SSVF Program, he now has his shotgun house and a renewed outlook on life.

“Now, I have a good grip on life. I have things to look forward to. I can wake up in the morning and smile,” Howard said.

Volunteers of America said New Orleans is at a “functional zero” when it comes to veteran homelessness. That means although there are some homeless veterans still on the streets, resources are available to get them out of homelessness. It is a choice they can make.

If you want to learn more about the transitional housing program, click here https://www.voasela.org/veterans-transitional-housing and the permanent housing program, click here. https://www.voasela.org/supportive-services-for-veteran-families

To nominate a local veteran to be featured in Local Veterans First, click here. https://www.fox8live.com/page/local-veterans-first/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.