Nicondra: Cloudy and cool Thanksgiving

Light spotty showers by late in the afternoon
Clouds in place through the day with very light spotty rain likely late afternoon into evening.
Clouds in place through the day with very light spotty rain likely late afternoon into evening.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Happy Thanksgiving! We will have quite a few clouds across the region today keeping us on the chilly side. High temperatures will remain in the middle 50s through the day. An area of low pressure sliding across the Gulf of Mexico will push moisture north across the central Gulf Coast. Very dry conditions are in place at the surface with dewpoints in the low 40s so while it will be cloudy through the day the showers will likely hold off until the later part of the afternoon into the evening because it is so dry near the surface some of the light rain will evaporate before making it to the ground level.

A few light showers will linger through the overnight with lows in the upper 40s north and low 50s south. Friday morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will be a bit warmer in the 60s. Saturday looks to be the best day with some sun breaking through and highs in the middle 60s. Sunday we will get another shot at a shower.

