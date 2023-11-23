BBB Accredited Business
Two people fatally shot in two separate shootings on Canal Street Thanksgiving Eve

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is currently investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Canal Street that left two people dead on Thanksgiving Eve.

The first incident, reported around 7:58 a.m. in the 2200 block, involved two gunshot victims; one was taken to a local hospital by EMS, and another arrived via private means.

Then, another shooting was reported in the 800 block of Canal Street, where a male victim was also transported to a hospital by EMS.

Later in the evening, updates confirmed that one victim from the first incident and the male victim from the second incident were both pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This story is developing.

Inmate found dead at Slidell City Jail; investigation underway
New Orleans boosts safety measures for crowded Bayou Classic football event
