BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Online discounts are expected to be better than a year ago, particularly for toys, electronics...
Online holiday shopping tips, tricks and pitfalls
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic bodycam shows officers wrestle gun from suspect