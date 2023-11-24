Bruce: Clouds with a few Sunny peeks through Saturday; Rain returns Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite a gray day with clouds, we were dry as temps stay on the chilly side. For Friday night football games tonight, you will need the heavy coast as temps fall through the lower 50s.

Bruce: Clouds tonight wi a few sunny breaks Saturday. We stay dry through early Sunday as a front brings in rain for travelers on Sunday midday and afternoon. We warm to the mid 60s through Sunday. A FIRST ALERT is out Sunday as holiday travelers may see wet roadways. pic.twitter.com/PvXrEA94D8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 24, 2023

Saturday should be the best day of the weekend with more peaks of sun and slightly warmer temperatures. We will be mostly dry through the evening. A First Alert is issued for midday Monday through the evening as holiday travelers make their way home. there will be wet roadways , so take it easy and allow some extra travel time. By Sunday a front approaches allowing for some more significant shower activity. Expect 60 to 70 percent rain coverage with mild temperatures through the day. Behind the front winds will increase and temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.