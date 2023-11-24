Celebration in the Oaks: New Orleans’ holiday tradition begins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thanksgiving in New Orleans marks the start of the annual ‘Celebration in the Oaks’ in City Park. This event, a tradition since the 1980s, runs for 37 days, ending on Dec. 30.

The opening night attracted numerous families. Children enjoyed the holiday music and lights, while parents participated in the festivities.

The event offers a driving tour and a walking tour. The driving tour, less than 2.5 miles long and lasting around 30 minutes, allows families to view the lights from their cars.

The walking tour, about an hour and a half long, includes access to the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and the Botanical Garden.

Tickets and pricing details are available on the event website, CelebrationInTheOaks.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.