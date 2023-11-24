BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cloudy and chilly going into the weekend

Rain chance ramps up again for Sunday
Saturday appears to be the best day with temperatures in the 60s and a few sunny breaks.
Saturday appears to be the best day with temperatures in the 60s and a few sunny breaks.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a dreary sky for Thanksgiving and we’ll start Black Friday with more gray sky, but less of the light drizzle that dampened the region. Temperature spreads remain tight with this mornings lows hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoon highs only making it into the low 60s. We may get a brief break in the clouds just before sunset, but nothing dramatic. Put on the layers for high school football and other outdoor events this evening as the dampness will make it feel cooler.

Saturday should be the best day of the weekend with more peaks of sun and slightly warmer temperatures. We will be mostly dry through the evening. By Sunday a front approaches allowing for some more significant shower activity. Expect 60 to 70 percent rain coverage with mild temperatures through the day. Behind the front winds will increase and temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs.

Nicondra: Cloudy and cool Thanksgiving