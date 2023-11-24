Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts 49th annual Thanksgiving celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office continues a 49-year Thanksgiving tradition. This year’s celebration, led by Sheriff Susan Hutson, occurred at the Morial Convention Center.

The event involved serving over 2,500 meals to those in need or seeking companionship. Volunteers prepared traditional dishes, including turkey, yams, and various desserts.

Local musicians, headlined by Irma Thomas, provided entertainment. Sheriff Hutson highlighted the community effort, noting the involvement of 300 community volunteers and around 100 office staff.

“All the love, giving out love. You see how deep we are. 300 community volunteers, probably 100 from our office. It’s a labor of love, but it’s just how we give back,” said Hutson.

In addition to the in-person event, the Sheriff’s Office delivered meals to people unable to attend.

The annual Thanksgiving event by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office marks a long-standing community service and engagement tradition in New Orleans.

