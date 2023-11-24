Trackside Thanksgiving blends century-old New Orleans tradition with Fair Grounds festivities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thanksgiving, some prefer to gather around the table while others gather around the track.

At the 99th Thanksgiving Classic, people’s eyes dart almost as quickly as the horses on the track. The day is filled with racing, elaborate outfits and hats unique to the city’s culture.

“Seeing everybody, it’s see and be seen. Dress up, have fun and cut up a little bit,” said Kyle Coppinger.

Amy Stormer said, “You have to have a fancy hat, you have to stay warm and it’s New Orleans, so you have to be sparkly and shiny.”

Thanksgiving at the track has become a family tradition. Some hope to count more than blessings, but others skip the bets.

“I don’t think I will place a single bet. I’m just here for the people,” Coppinger said. “Like, I would bet on people’s hats if I could.”

Roy Guercio has attended the races since he was a young boy, and his family has had a box since the 1940s ′s.

“The whole family comes out and it’s not just about eating turkey,” Guercio said. “You have fun betting on the races and it’s fun watching the horses run.”

Following the races, many families still plan to have a traditional dinner.

Brenda Kinney said, “The sides were made yesterday, the turkey was fried last night so we go home and eat it. reheat it and eat it.”

For those who didn’t want to cook, the track had all the fixings ready to go.

