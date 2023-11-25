Juvenile shot, killed in New Orleans East Friday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 7600 block of Vincent Road Friday evening (Nov. 24).

Reports received around 7:09 p.m. indicate a 17-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

No further details are available at this time.

