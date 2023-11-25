BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Juvenile shot, killed in New Orleans East Friday evening, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 7600 block of Vincent Road Friday evening (Nov. 24).

Reports received around 7:09 p.m. indicate a 17-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Generic vote buttons
Louisiana runoff election results for Nov. 18
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey

Latest News

Fantasia to perform during halftime at 50th Annual Bayou Classic
The first night of Celebration in the Oaks begins
Celebration in the Oaks: New Orleans’ holiday tradition begins
OPSO hosts Thanksgiving Feast
Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts 49th annual Thanksgiving celebration
Trackside Thanksgiving blends century-old New Orleans tradition with Fair Grounds festivities
Trackside Thanksgiving blends century-old New Orleans tradition with Fair Grounds festivities
The first night of Celebration in the Oaks begins
The first night of Celebration in the Oaks begins