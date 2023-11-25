BBB Accredited Business
Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars beat the Grambling State Tigers in a very tight game that came down to the last couple minutes of the 50th annual Bayou Classic.

The highly anticipated rivalry game went down Saturday afternoon, Nov. 25, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The final score was 27 - 22.

Noah Bodden leads the pregame huddle and is taking first-team reps in warmups before the Bayou Classic game against the Grambling State Tigers on Nov. 25.

Grambling State started the game off strong scoring 7 points in the first quarter, but Southern came back in the second quarter, scoring 21 points and keeping Grambling from scoring any points in the first half of the game.

Moving into the second half of the game, Southern continued to pull ahead by scoring 6 points in the beginning of the third quarter, but Grambling scored 9 more points of their own. In the final quarter, Grambling attempted to make a comeback by scoring 6 more points, but they were not able to overcome the Jag’s lead.

Sean Wallace, Southern’s safety coach, replaced Eric Dooley as acting head coach for this final game of the season.

