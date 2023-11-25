BBB Accredited Business
Temperatures climb into the start of the weekend before next cold front brings rain Sunday

Rain Chance Sunday
Rain Chance Sunday(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We start off cool again on Saturday before temperatures climb into the mid-60s later in the day with high cloud cover. Our next cold front moves in on Sunday.

A low in the Gulf of Mexico will draw to the northeast as a cold front drops across the southern Plains bringing us a chance for rainfall throughout the day. Showers will be possible beginning in the morning with a few coastal thunderstorms. As the front pushes through later in the day we will see shower activity continue.

By the evening, the front should be through, and things will clear up but the cooler air behind the front will settle in.

We will drop from the mid-60s this weekend to the upper 50s for our highs on Monday.

The rest of the week looks to be clear weather with clouds sticking around and cooler temperatures below normal.

