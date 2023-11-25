BBB Accredited Business
Wet roads for Sunday holiday travelers

A cloudy weekend gets capped off with rain and a cold front
Rain returns for Sunday.
Rain returns for Sunday.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain arrives for Sunday with a colder start into the next work week.

A Gulf low will bring rain starting Saturday evening and it will linger until at least the first half of Sunday. Many areas could see a few tenths of an inch and up to around an inch at the most. Anyone traveling after the long holiday weekend could be driving through light to moderate rain and/or wet roads. Highs on Sunday will return to the upper 60s.

A cold front arrives by Sunday evening and will sweep out any remaining showers. Clouds will linger, and the temperatures will drop as we head into Monday. Highs will only warm to the upper 50s for the first part of the week. This colder air influence will bring 30s on the North Shore by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs will warm back to the 70s by the end of the week.

Another cold front arrives on Friday which will bring the threat of strong to severe storms.

