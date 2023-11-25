BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot Saturday in Desire area, NOPD says

A woman was shot just before noon Saturday (Nov. 25) in the Desire area, New Orleans police...
A woman was shot just before noon Saturday (Nov. 25) in the Desire area, New Orleans police said. The victim was found at the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Higgins Boulevard, about a mile from where bullet casings were found on Desire Parkway between Humanity and Pleasure streets.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot just before noon Saturday (Nov. 25) in the Desire area, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed, but police described her as “an adult female gunshot victim” who was taken from the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Higgins Boulevard by ambulance for hospital treatment.

The woman was reported shot at the intersection at 11:56 a.m., but police located bullet casings believed to be related to the shooting nearly a mile away on Desire Parkway, between Humanity and Pleasure streets.

Traffic was diverted at both locations as investigators collected evidence Saturday afternoon.

