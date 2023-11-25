Woman shot Saturday in Desire area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot just before noon Saturday (Nov. 25) in the Desire area, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed, but police described her as “an adult female gunshot victim” who was taken from the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Higgins Boulevard by ambulance for hospital treatment.

The woman was reported shot at the intersection at 11:56 a.m., but police located bullet casings believed to be related to the shooting nearly a mile away on Desire Parkway, between Humanity and Pleasure streets.

Traffic was diverted at both locations as investigators collected evidence Saturday afternoon.

