Woman shot while driving Saturday in Desire area, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot just before noon Saturday (Nov. 25) in the Desire area, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed, but police described her as “an adult female gunshot victim” who was taken from the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Higgins Boulevard by ambulance for hospital treatment.

According to police, the woman was driving on Desire Parkway near Pleasure Street when she heard gunshots and “discovered that she had been shot.” The woman drove about a mile from the shooting scene before stopping to seek help.

Traffic was diverted at both locations as investigators collected evidence Saturday afternoon.

