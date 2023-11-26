A chilly start to the new work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain is gone but the cold is just now starting to sink into the South. Grab a jacket, you’re going to need it in the coming days.

A cold front swept through the area today which will lead to colder overnight lows and cooler daytime highs to start the new week. Look for morning lows on Monday to dip to the upper 30s on the North Shore to the mid 40s in the south.

Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will only rise to the mid to upper 50s with high clouds lingering. Overnight lows both Tuesday and Wednesday will dip to the mid 30s on the North Shore which means we could see another round of widespread frost.

We’ll start to warm back up Wednesday afternoon to the lower 60s with the 70s back for the end of the week.

A cold front looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday morning. This could bring us our next round of strong storms.

