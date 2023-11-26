BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kentwood man killed after crashing into tree, LSP says

A fatal crash Saturday (Nov. 25) near the intersections of Louisiana highways 1058 and 1059...
A fatal crash Saturday (Nov. 25) near the intersections of Louisiana highways 1058 and 1059 claimed the life of 44-year-old Mervin Briggs of Kentwood, Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 44-year-old Kentwood man was killed Saturday night (Nov. 25) when his pickup truck veered off a highway in Tangipahoa Parish and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police said.

The victim of the single-vehicle crash was identified as Mervin Briggs. A State Police spokesman said Briggs was not wearing a seat belt when his 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 struck the tree.

According to the LSP, Briggs was driving northbound on Louisiana Hwy. 1058, near its intersection with Hwy. 1059, shortly before 10 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the LSP said Briggs “lost control of the Ram, traveled off the highway and impacted a tree.”

Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene. State police said a toxicology sample was collected for analysis as part of the crash investigation.

The LSP reminds motorists that state law requires every person in a vehicle -- regardless of seating position -- to be seat-belted when a vehicle is in motion.

“Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes,” LSP spokesman Trooper William Huggins said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; 1 was involved in previous escape
File photo of police lights.
NOPD investigates hit-and-run fatality
The poinsettia ornament made out of crawfish claws was a best seller at Home Malone on Magazine...
Magazine Street welcomes Small Business Saturday shoppers
Woman shot in Desire Area Saturday morning
Woman shot in Desire Area Saturday morning