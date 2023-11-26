Kentwood man killed after crashing into tree, LSP says

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 44-year-old Kentwood man was killed Saturday night (Nov. 25) when his pickup truck veered off a highway in Tangipahoa Parish and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police said.

The victim of the single-vehicle crash was identified as Mervin Briggs. A State Police spokesman said Briggs was not wearing a seat belt when his 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 struck the tree.

According to the LSP, Briggs was driving northbound on Louisiana Hwy. 1058, near its intersection with Hwy. 1059, shortly before 10 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the LSP said Briggs “lost control of the Ram, traveled off the highway and impacted a tree.”

Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene. State police said a toxicology sample was collected for analysis as part of the crash investigation.

The LSP reminds motorists that state law requires every person in a vehicle -- regardless of seating position -- to be seat-belted when a vehicle is in motion.

“Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes,” LSP spokesman Trooper William Huggins said in a statement.

