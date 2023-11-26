LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up by one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, November 26.
The Tigers are ranked No. 13 after getting a 42-30 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, November 25, in Baton Rouge. The game was the regular season finale for LSU.
RELATED: LSU gets win against Texas A&M
Below is the complete list of rankings released on Sunday, November 26:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Washington
4. Florida State
5. Oregon
6. Ohio State
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Tulane
18. Iowa
19. Oklahoma State
20. Liberty
21. North Carolina State
21. Oregon State
23. Toledo
24. James Madison
25. SMU
The Tigers will now await their bowl destination, finishing the season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.