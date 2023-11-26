BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season

The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up by one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, November 26.

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 after getting a 42-30 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, November 25, in Baton Rouge. The game was the regular season finale for LSU.

RELATED: LSU gets win against Texas A&M

Below is the complete list of rankings released on Sunday, November 26:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Tulane

18. Iowa

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. North Carolina State

21. Oregon State

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. SMU

The Tigers will now await their bowl destination, finishing the season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

50th Bayou Classic activities begin
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has his team back in the Top 20 after the Green Wave improved to...
Tulane returns to Top 20, LSU falls five spots after loss at Alabama
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson...
Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama
Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins reacts after a first-half tackle against Rice on...
LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll
Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs during an NCAA football game against North Texas on...
Tulane looks for 6th straight win Saturday against Rice