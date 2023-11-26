NOPD investigates hit-and-run fatality

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD Fatality Section is investigating a traffic incident that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man. The incident occurred on the US 90 East Claiborne Avenue Overpass near Earhart Boulevard around 7:09 p.m.

According to the investigation, the victim was walking his bicycle across the overpass when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver involved in the incident fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. The case is still under active investigation, with efforts to gather evidence and information to identify those involved.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, blood and alcohol tests are pending.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.