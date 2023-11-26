BBB Accredited Business
Rain showers taper off Sunday morning, as cold front brings chilly start to week

By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passing showers continue Sunday morning as a low passes south of us offshore, pushed eastward by a cold front moving across the state.

We will pick up maybe another inch at best as the rain tapers off through the morning.

Clouds linger and temperatures begin to fall behind the cold front this afternoon. Our high most likely will be in the morning, in the mid-60s, with gradually falling temperatures the rest of the day. If we get a peek of sun later, temperatures might try to climb a bit.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s for the north shore with mid-40s south of the lake. By Wednesday morning, as the clouds start to clear out, we will have to watch for a potential frost on the north shore as temperatures near 32 degrees.

Highs will be stuck in the 50s through midweek before we warm up ahead of the next system coming through Friday bringing another storm chance.

