BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rummel, Newman, Shaw among numerous schools advancing to the state semifinals

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis and Holy Cross had their playoff runs end in the state quarterfinals. But, there’s numerous schools still fighting for a shot at a state title.

Newman disposed of Episcopal, Rummel outran St. Paul’s, and Shaw won a slugfest over JFK. Those were just a few of the schools that shined on FOX 8 Football Friday.

Here’s a full lists of all the teams left in the FOX 8 viewing area:

DIVISION I SELECT

8. ACADIANA (10-2) AT 5. KARR (10-1)

18. RUMMEL (7-6) AT 3. CATHOLIC (10-2)

DIVISION II SELECT

5. SHAW (10-2) AT 3. LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-2)

DIVISION III SELECT

4. UNIVERSITY LAB (11-1) AT 1. ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC (12-0)

3. NEWMAN (10-1) AT 2. CALVARY (12-0)

DIVISION IV SELECT

5. RIVERSIDE (11-1) AT 1. VERMILLION CATHOLIC (12-0)

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

21. MANDEVILLE (9-4) AT 1. RUSTON (12-0)

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

3. ST. JAMES (10-2) AT 2. STERLINGTON (11-1)

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

3. OAK GROVE (10-2) AT 2. KENTWOOD (10-2)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Shaw defeats JFK, 20-13, advancing to the state semifinals
Fox 8 Football Friday airs at 10:35 p.m.
Four Catholic League teams advance to Div. I Select quarterfinals
Holy Cross crushes Jesuit, 42-0; advances to Div. 1 Select quarterfinals
Jesuit and Holy Cross first met in 1922. This is only the second time they’ve met in the...
Two Catholic League rematches highlight Week 2 of playoffs