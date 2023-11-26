Rummel, Newman, Shaw among numerous schools advancing to the state semifinals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis and Holy Cross had their playoff runs end in the state quarterfinals. But, there’s numerous schools still fighting for a shot at a state title.

Newman disposed of Episcopal, Rummel outran St. Paul’s, and Shaw won a slugfest over JFK. Those were just a few of the schools that shined on FOX 8 Football Friday.

Here’s a full lists of all the teams left in the FOX 8 viewing area:

DIVISION I SELECT

8. ACADIANA (10-2) AT 5. KARR (10-1)

18. RUMMEL (7-6) AT 3. CATHOLIC (10-2)

DIVISION II SELECT

5. SHAW (10-2) AT 3. LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-2)

DIVISION III SELECT

4. UNIVERSITY LAB (11-1) AT 1. ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC (12-0)

3. NEWMAN (10-1) AT 2. CALVARY (12-0)

DIVISION IV SELECT

5. RIVERSIDE (11-1) AT 1. VERMILLION CATHOLIC (12-0)

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

21. MANDEVILLE (9-4) AT 1. RUSTON (12-0)

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

3. ST. JAMES (10-2) AT 2. STERLINGTON (11-1)

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

3. OAK GROVE (10-2) AT 2. KENTWOOD (10-2)

