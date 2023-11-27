1 killed, 5 wounded in two related Seventh Ward shootings, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others wounded in two shootings Monday (Nov. 27) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD closed off two blocks of Elysian Fields Avenue near North Claiborne Avenue, where crime scene tape surrounded a CVS pharmacy at the intersection. Police said one person shot at this scene was transported for hospital treatment, and a dark SUV with bullet damage was seen crashed near a fire hydrant on the corner.

Police said five people were shot a short distance away at the intersection of Pauger and Henriette Delille streets, an intersection about a half-mile away. One victim -- described only as an adult male -- from this scene died after being taken for hospital treatment.

Initial reports of shooting victims at both scenes first were reported at 4:07 p.m. The NOPD said “both of these shootings are connected.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

