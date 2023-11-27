BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

750 grants available to assist homeowners with roof repairs

A photo of a Shingled Roof.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents once again have an opportunity to apply for a grant to help fortify their roofs.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, the fourth round of grants from the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) opens at noon on Monday, Nov. 27, and it will be open to all homeowners who meet certain requirements.

RELATED: Grants available to assist homeowners with roof repair costs

Officials said there are 750 grants available during this round, and they will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, as required by law.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

The program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to repair or replace their roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof standard of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), which includes strengthening a building against severe storms, high winds, and wind-driven rain. Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements and pay all costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections, and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

Officials encourage interested homeowners to create a profile ahead of time, so they can log into it to apply when the grant window opens.

Eligibility Requirements:

  • Homeowners are only eligible for their primary residence and must verify they have a homestead exemption on the property if selected for a grant.
  • Homeowners must provide proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage if selected for a grant. If they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA, they must also provide proof of a flood insurance policy. Contact your agent if you are unsure whether you have these coverages.
  • New construction homes, condominiums and mobile homes do not qualify.
  • Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.
  • Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED™ Evaluator. Homeowners are responsible for paying the evaluation fee, which is typically between $300 and $500.
  • Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.
  • These and all other eligibility requirements and program details may be reviewed at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says
Would-be armed robber shot dead in struggle in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Falcons
The Nicholls football team, after their playoff game against Southern Illinois, faced...
Flight delays strand Nicholls football team in Illinois post-playoff game
Shaw defeats JFK, 20-13, advancing to the state semifinals
A fatal crash Saturday (Nov. 25) near the intersections of Louisiana highways 1058 and 1059...
Kentwood man killed after crashing into tree, LSP says