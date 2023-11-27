BBB Accredited Business
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night

An argument over a game of pool ended with a man, reported to be a Texas A&M football fan, being shot outside a Baton Rouge bar Friday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An argument over a game of pool ended with a man, reported to be a Texas A&M football fan, being shot outside a Baton Rouge bar Friday night.

The shooting happened November 24 at 11:42 p.m. at Bogie’s Bar, located at 705 E. Boyd Drive, a police incident report says.

A man who says he witnessed the shooting told WAFB the incident started when several fans from Texas A&M, in town for the LSU football game, tried to make a wager on a game of pool and were told no.

A fistfight then broke out inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot where the shot was fired, the witness said.

Baton Rouge police arrived and found the victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but paramedics said his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Baton Rouge police arrested the accused of shooter, 22-year-old Parker McBride of Baton Rouge, on charges of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet and disturbing the peace.

Parker McBride
Parker McBride(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

A responding officer said he reviewed surveillance video from the bar and saw McBride fire a single shot after falling to the ground, the police report said. “I interviewed the defendant who advised he shot the victim during the fight,” the report said. “The defendant stated that there were several people attacking him so he fired a single shot to protect himself,” the officer wrote.

Police say they recovered a black semiautomatic handgun that was used in the shooting.

