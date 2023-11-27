BBB Accredited Business
A chilly start to the week before storm chances return

Highs today and again on Tuesday likely stay in the 50s
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A seasonal chill has arrived as we work our way through the last few days of November and get ready to start meteorological winter on December 1st.

That seasonal chill will make for some cold nights and cool days ahead. Lows for the next few mornings are likely to dip into the 30s on the north shore, with 40s south of the lake. During the afternoons, expect plenty of sun with highs in the 50s. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a nice frost over our inland locations come Wednesday morning.

Our attention will quickly shift to the stormy pattern setting up by week’s end on into next weekend. Multiple inches of rain are a possibility in this upcoming pattern as a few fronts get close to us then stall out. The exact timing of the stormy periods still needs to be ironed out but Thursday into Friday looks to be round one followed by round two and three during the weekend. We’ll see how this plays out as we get closer.

