Electronic monitors prove critical in solving crime in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is leveraging electronic monitoring technology more than ever to enhance crime-solving capabilities.

According to Matt Dennis, owner of ASAPRELEASE, a leading provider of electronic monitors, the company has turned over key evidence to aid in solving dozens of crimes.

“There’s a list of 1,460 major crime scenes. It has nothing to do with any individual,” said Dennis.

Dennis says that the monitoring data, covering more than 300 defendants in New Orleans, has been instrumental in tracking offenders’ electronic footprints near crime scenes.

His company conducted a retrospective analysis of 1,460 major crimes over the past year, leading to the identification of 30 individuals potentially involved in criminal activities.

“We have 30 individuals on the scene who have some explaining to do,” said Dennis.

CRIMETRACKER

1 killed, 5 wounded in two related Seventh Ward shootings, NOPD says

Jury deliberating fate of Linda Frickey carjacking suspect John Honore

Teens, 14 and 17, among 6 recent shooting victims identified by Orleans coroner

Escaped ankle monitor suspect back in custody, Orleans sheriff says

‘She was so strong’: Shooting witness who attempted to save teen victim prays with family

The technology has already played a crucial role in recent arrests, including that of Tyree Quinn, accused of an interstate shooting on Lundi Gras that claimed three lives, including nurse Kimberly Burnett Hine.

“It’s not only that the proximity report connected the dots. It was done by local law enforcement that was there on the scene. They were the ones that discovered it,” said Dennis.

Looking ahead, Dennis is working to solve more crimes committed over the past year using electronic footprints.

“If they gave me a list going all the way back to 2020, I can help you with hundreds and hundreds of crimes,” said Dennis.

He says that as electronic monitoring of defendants becomes more prevalent, more criminals may be prosecuted.

“If you’re wearing an ankle monitor in the city of New Orleans and you commit a crime, you will get caught,” said Dennis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.