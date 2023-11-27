Escaped ankle monitor suspect back in custody, Orleans sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says Lewis Stokes is back in custody.

OPSO says 37-year-old Stokes was arrested at 6:30 a.m. this morning in Algiers.

On November 16th, jail officials were notified that Stokes was released without proper ankle monitoring.

He was taken into custody on October 30th for domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and simple assault.

His bond was posted on Wednesday. the condition of his release was that he be placed on an ankle monitor.

However, OPSO staff prematurely released him without the ankle monitor.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says shortly after his release, he assaulted another victim in Jefferson Parish.

He is now charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse battery.

Stokes is back in Orleans Parish custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

