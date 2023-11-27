BBB Accredited Business
A few more cold mornings and frost possible for some midweek

Next storm system at the end of the week
Rain Chances this Week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold air lingers for a few more mornings.

We fall into the 30s on the North Shore again Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Patchy frost will be possible on Wednesday morning for some as winds calm and skies clear.

South Shore lows fall into the 40s each morning. Highs remain in the 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday afternoon we will begin to get a return flow from the east, bringing back warmer temperatures and moisture.

This is due to a low-pressure system that will move across the Plains at the end of the week. Storms will be possible associated with this system in our area by Thursday evening. Your Weather Authority is issuing a First Alert for this storm chance overnight into Friday morning.

Rain chances remain through the weekend as the front stalls out. We could get up to 5 inches of rain in some areas by the start of next week.

