Flight delays strand Nicholls football team in Illinois post-playoff game

(WVUE) - The Nicholls football team, after their playoff game against Southern Illinois, faced unexpected travel issues, leaving them stranded at an Illinois airport for over 17 hours.

Nicholls President Jay Clune addressed the situation on X, highlighting the various human factors that led to this predicament, none of which were related to the team’s actions.

Football team has been stranded in Illinois airport since playoff game yesterday (17 hours). There have been several human factors in this unacceptable situation, none of which are attributable to @GeauxColonels. Thank you @SIU_Football for helping. @NCAA needs to make changes. pic.twitter.com/0B94c76dfw — Jay Clune (@CluneJay) November 26, 2023

He thanked Southern Illinois University Football for their assistance and called on the NCAA to make necessary changes to avoid similar situations.

On Sunday, the team announced they were on a plane, ready to fly home.

