Fourth suspect to stand trial in carjacking, death of Linda Frickey

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Opening statements are expected Monday (Nov. 27) morning in the trial of an 18-year-old accused of killing Linda Frickey.

John Honore will be tried as an adult in this case for allegedly car-jacking and dragging 73-year-old Linda Frickey to her death in mid-city more than a year ago.

The Linda Frickey murder trial is set to begin this morning. Defendant, John Honore as well as the Frickey family are present in court. Honore is facing a second-degree murder charge. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/zbUHq3ae3m — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) November 27, 2023

Juror number 8 in the Linda Frickey case was removed after @orleansparishda made a disclosure to the defense. The judge has now seated the first alternate. @FOX8NOLA — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) November 27, 2023

It comes after the other three defendants in this case 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and 16-year-old Mar’Qel Curtis all pleaded guilty.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti believes that will make the case against Honore stronger.

“If it wasn’t a slam dunk before, it sure appears to be now,” Raspanti said. “I’m sure because I’m going to bet that part of the plea deal for the other three is that they would testify against the fourth defendant in this trial.”

As with most court proceedings, the Frickey family will be here in person seeking justice for their slain loved one.

They believe Honore needs to face the maximum sentencing in this case for his alleged role.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.