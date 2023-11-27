BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fourth suspect to stand trial in carjacking, death of Linda Frickey

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Opening statements are expected Monday (Nov. 27) morning in the trial of an 18-year-old accused of killing Linda Frickey.

John Honore will be tried as an adult in this case for allegedly car-jacking and dragging 73-year-old Linda Frickey to her death in mid-city more than a year ago.

It comes after the other three defendants in this case 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and 16-year-old Mar’Qel Curtis all pleaded guilty.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti believes that will make the case against Honore stronger.

“If it wasn’t a slam dunk before, it sure appears to be now,” Raspanti said. “I’m sure because I’m going to bet that part of the plea deal for the other three is that they would testify against the fourth defendant in this trial.”

As with most court proceedings, the Frickey family will be here in person seeking justice for their slain loved one.

They believe Honore needs to face the maximum sentencing in this case for his alleged role.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey

Latest News

File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
Lewis Stokes, 37, was "prematurely" released from Orleans Parish jail without a court-ordered...
Escaped ankle monitor suspect back in custody, Orleans sheriff says
The Nicholls football team, after their playoff game against Southern Illinois, faced...
Flight delays strand Nicholls State football team in Illinois post-playoff game
OPSO escapee back in custody