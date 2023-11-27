Nicondra: Cold start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We started the day about 20 degrees colder than we were on Sunday morning. The chill sticks around even under mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the middle 50s for Monday afternoon. The cold holds on through Tuesday with a light freeze/frost for most locations away from the city on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon a warm up begins and more moisture moves into the region. The Fox 8 Weather Team is putting out the First Alert for a rainy period beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Some storms could be on the heavier side especially overnight Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. The front will stall providing a focus for more showers and storms into the weekend. Currently estimates show widespread 2″ to 4″ of rain for the seven day period.

