Saints are 3.5-point underdogs to the Lions

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fumbles the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold enter a three-game homestand starting Sunday against the Lions. They’ll take the field against Detroit as an underdog by 3.5 points.

New Orleans is 2-8-1 against the spread this season. Overall the Saints are 5-6 on the season.

Saints are a slight favorite to win the division at +125. The Falcons (5-6), who just beat New Orleans, are at +130. Tampa Bay (4-7) is +440 to win the NFC South.

That’s all according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Detroit is 6-4 against the spread, and 7-3 overall on the season.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

