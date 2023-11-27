Saints are 3.5-point underdogs to the Lions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold enter a three-game homestand starting Sunday against the Lions. They’ll take the field against Detroit as an underdog by 3.5 points.

New Orleans is 2-8-1 against the spread this season. Overall the Saints are 5-6 on the season.

Saints are a slight favorite to win the division at +125. The Falcons (5-6), who just beat New Orleans, are at +130. Tampa Bay (4-7) is +440 to win the NFC South.

That’s all according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Detroit is 6-4 against the spread, and 7-3 overall on the season.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.