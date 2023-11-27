‘She was so strong’: Shooting witness who attempted to save teen victim prays with family

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A grieving family is desperate for users to stop sharing videos of their teenager’s shooting death in New Orleans on social media.

“They called me and told me my baby was in the hospital. All I could do was pray,” said Shandra Scott.

A mother’s heart breaks for her only daughter, Layla Scott. She was one of two people shot to death at a Treme gas station on South Claiborne and Esplanade last Sunday (Nov. 19) night.

“She was a church-going little girl. She went to school. She liked to vacation,” said Layla Scott’s aunt, Shemeca Lee. “She liked to shop. She was a lovable, cheerful person.”

Layla Scott was a senior at Hahnville High School.

RELATED STORIES

Two people shot, killed in Treme Sunday evening, police say

Double homicide outside convenience store rocks Treme neighborhood, nearby businesses

Her parents say she was visiting the city with friends last weekend and her father says he spoke to the teen around 7:30. That was just moments before she walked over to 24-year-old Ahmontae Wishom, and the two were gunned down in the parking lot by an unknown shooter.

“Layla called me, and Layla said, “Dad can you CashApp me $10. I’m going into the store to get a drink.’” the teen’s father, Earl McCray told Fox 8. “As soon as she got off the phone, she walked across the parking lot and that’s when it happened.”

A vigil was held at the family’s home in her honor.

“These people are here to support her,” said Layla Scott’s older brother, Kaylpe. “She put a smile on someone’s face other than mine. It’s got me feeling like I’m in a movie almost, because she was my little superstar. That was my motivation in life, that was everything to me.”

Videos circulating on social media show the chaotic aftermath of the shooting, including witnesses attempting to perform CPR on Layla Scott. The family is begging people to stop sending them the images.

“That’s something you would never want to see,” said Shandra Scott. “I’m just imploring our youth today to just put the phone down and help.”

One witness who administered CPR to Layla Scott came to Sunday’s vigil in Boutte to pray with the family.

“She was so strong,” the woman told Layla’s mother.

Scott’s mother shares a final plea for any witnesses to her daughter’s death.

“If you got that phone up, and you’ve got any type of picture, videos of anything that went on, because y’all got them,” Shandra Scott said. “Y’all flashing them all over social media. Turn them in.”

The family says a memorial scholarship will soon be started in Layla Scott’s name to benefit her fellow Hahnville High classmates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.