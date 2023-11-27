BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey

Latest News

Three ways to save this holiday season
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning
Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action....
Permission to Pay
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
LIVE: Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics