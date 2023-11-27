Teens, 14 and 17, among 6 recent shooting victims identified by Orleans coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday (Nov. 27) identified six recent homicide victims, including two teen victims ages 14 and 17.

On November 21, the New Orleans Police Department says a 14-year-old male, identified as Bernell James, was fatally shot around 5:50 p.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Authorities responding to the incident say James was transported privately to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The following day, on November 22, officials say Toby McCullum, a 48-year-old male, succumbed to gunshot wounds in Mid-City near the intersection of South Norman C. Francis Parkway and Palmyra Street. The Mid-City Security District says McCullum, homeless and recently evicted, had ongoing disputes with tenants at the location, and reports suggest signs of mental health issues.

Also on November 22, the Orleans coroner identified Timothy Sams, 28, and Christopher Wilson, 38, as victims of separate shootings, with both incidents occurring within minutes of each other. The NOPD says Sams was shot in the 800 block of Canal Street just before 8 p.m., and minutes later Wilson was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Canal Street. A second victim was taken to the hospital.

Robert L. Bates, Jr., a 26-year-old male, was also shot and killed on November 22, in the 7300 block of New Castle Street, according to the NOPD. Responding officers discovered Bates unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was declared deceased at the scene.

On November 24, officials say Carl Oneal Jr., a 17-year-old male, sustained gunshot wounds in the 7600 block of Vincent Road. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died from injuries.

The New Orleans Police Department is working to identify suspects and motives in each case.

