Trial begins for 18-year-old accused in Linda Frickey’s brutal carjacking death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Opening statements and witness testimony began Monday (Nov. 27) in the trial of an 18-year-old accused in Linda Frickey’s brutal carjacking and death.

John Honore will be tried as an adult in this case for allegedly carjacking and dragging the 73-year-old to her death in Mid-City New Orleans in March of 2022.

The Linda Frickey murder trial is set to begin this morning. Defendant, John Honore as well as the Frickey family are present in court. Honore is facing a second-degree murder charge. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/zbUHq3ae3m — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) November 27, 2023

Honore’s co-defendants, 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and 16-year-old Mar’Qel Curtis all pleaded guilty last week.

See also: Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey

In the courtroom, the prosecution painted a harrowing picture of the events. Prosecutors say Honore, along with three accomplices, approached Frickey’s car on Bienville Street. After a failed attempt due to passing cars, prosecutors say a masked Honore pepper-sprayed and dragged Frickey out of her car and subjected her to a brutal assault before she was dragged over 700 feet.

Frickey's accused killers are 17-year-old John Honore and three 15-year-old girls; Briniyah Baker, Marquel Curtis, and Lenyra Theophile.

The prosecution says video evidence will show Honore carrying out a merciless act. Frickey, tethered by a seatbelt, pleaded for her life, but Honore reportedly continued the assault.

“The defendant, after pepper spraying her, grabs her, pulls her out of her car, puts heel to her face, stomps her on the head, gets on top, punches her, gets into the driver seat and you will see decisions made that ended Frickey’s life,” prosecutors argued. “She was screaming and pleading for him to stop. [The defendant] dragged her over seven hundred feet - or two football fields.”

DNA evidence, including the defendant’s DNA allegedly found on an earbud collected from the scene, will be presented.

The prosecution promised a swift trial.

Louisiana Supreme Court orders Linda Frickey murder defendants to stand trial this year

The defense acknowledged Honore’s guilt but sought to portray the incident as more complex than presented by the prosecution. Defense attorneys highlighted the defendants’ willingness to take responsibility, referencing the guilty pleas of Honore’s co-defendants and

The defense argued that the incident, involving pepper spray and not a lethal weapon, lacked murderous intent. They urged the jury to consider the defendant’s youth and immaturity in making their decision, saying “He has accepted responsibility and is asking not to be punished but given a chance.”

Honore’s father was removed from the courtroom after an outburst.

The first witness called to the stand, Leanne Mascar, provided a heart-wrenching firsthand account of Frickey’s death.

Mascar was visibly emotional as she recalled hearing rumbling noises outside of her home on her birthday before she went outside and witnessed a car dragging something that she thought appeared to be a mannequin.

Mascar, in tears, described the chilling moment when she realized it was not a mannequin but Frickey, entangled and dragged by the car. Frickey’s pleas for help echoed in the air. Mascar, her husband Mark, and her neighbor ran to where Frickey lay after finally being dislodged from the seatbelt and saw her lying face up, tangled in cables, with her arm severed. She described the gruesome sight as surreal and traumatic. She says bystanders attempted to render aid and cover Frickey up while they waited for first responders.

“This woman was skinned alive, tortured, and I can’t imagine the pain she went through,” Lenne recalled. “We were all victims that day. I will never have another birthday where I don’t think of Linda that day.”

The jury is currently viewing photos of Frickey’s severed arm, her body, blood splatter and tire marks. The TV screen is turned away from those in the courtroom gallery. The lead detective is outlining details of each photo. @FOX8NOLA — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) November 27, 2023

Leanne’s husband Mark was the second witness called to the stand. He said he was cleaning his car with his dog, preparing for his wife’s birthday celebration, when he heard screaming and shouting. Initially mistaking the noise for plastic being dragged, he soon realized the severity of the situation as he saw a person being dragged by a car.

“I hoped she was going to be okay, but we waited so long for help. Her eyes went dark and it got very quiet,” he recalled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.