18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns on I-59; causes closure near Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an 18-wheeler involved in an accident with another vehicle overturned.

Driving toward the LA/MS state line, 59 north closed. Take Hwy 11 or 41 for alternates. https://t.co/zE4QNhbw95 — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 28, 2023

Responders say one person was hurt and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities also say that the 18-wheeler was hauling live chickens.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 3 at Military Road.

First responders say they are trying to quickly clear the scene. The crash scattered crates of live chickens that the 18-wheeler was hauling.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/OBojNVuqFC — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 28, 2023

