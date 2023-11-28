BBB Accredited Business
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns on I-59; causes closure near Pearl River

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an 18-wheeler involved in an accident with another vehicle overturned.

Responders say one person was hurt and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities also say that the 18-wheeler was hauling live chickens.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 3 at Military Road.

