Arrested OPSO deputy fired, accused of smuggling drugs, allowing an inmate stabbing

Fired Orleans Parish deputy Robert Simon, 55, worked in the Orleans Justice Center jail since July 2020, Sheriff Susan Hutson's office said.
Fired Orleans Parish deputy Robert Simon, 55, worked in the Orleans Justice Center jail since July 2020, Sheriff Susan Hutson's office said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A veteran Orleans Parish jail guard was arrested and fired Tuesday (Nov. 28), amid accusations that he repeatedly smuggled narcotics into the facility to sell to prisoners and that he allowed a fight to take place that left an inmate with 13 stab wounds.

Robert Simon Sr., 57, was booked Tuesday with single counts of malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and principal to aggravated second-degree battery.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which announced Simon’s arrest and dismissal in a press release, said the former deputy will be booked with additional counts of malfeasance and 10 counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution, but court records do not yet reflect those accusations.

According to the OPSO, an internal investigation uncovered audio records from Simon’s body-worn camera in which he discussed with a jail medical provider his role in allowing an Sept. 9 inmate fight that left a detainee with more than a dozen stab wounds.

On the recording, the OPSO said Simon described having personal knowledge that a weapon was present before the inmate fight started, and saying that he intentionally delayed calling for backup in an effort to allow the fight to continue. Simon also reportedly described telling detainees that if they produced the “shank” used in the stabbing, he would not report how he received it. The OPSO said Simon also described other incidents in which he placed “hits” on prisoners to encourage inmate-on-inmate violence.

Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office also said that during an interview regarding those allegations, Simon also admitted to investigators that he met with “outside co-conspirators to bring illegal narcotics, including suboxone and other unknown drugs, into the OJC in exchange for money on 10 separate occasions.”

Simon had worked for the OPSO since July 2020 and was assigned to jail security duty throughout his employment.

