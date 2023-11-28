Frost likely for inland areas; freeze warning issued for North Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A freeze warning is in effect for the North Shore through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will fall near or just below freezing. Vulnerable plants should be protected, and pets should be taken indoors. Frost will be possible for inland areas, but lows near bodies of water will still be in the low to mid-40s.

Freeze Warning Tonight (WVUE)

Wednesday afternoon we begin to warm up as the flow becomes more southeasterly. A strong weather system will approach the region after moving across the plains, making it to our area by Thursday.

Ahead of the system, we could warm up into the upper 70s on Thursday with humidity increasing.

Storms will be possible along the warm front beginning Thursday evening. The cold front moves through by Friday with more rain.

Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall as the main threats. The greatest severe threat will be to our west.

The cold front stalls out into the weekend with another upper-level disturbance bringing more rain chances.

Models indicate we keep the stormy southwest flow through the start of the week, picking up two to four inches of rainfall across the area with isolated higher totals.

