Frost/freeze potential tonight ahead of storms late week

Lows will dip to around 32 overnight tonight across inland spots
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a cold start to the day across the area but in fact, it will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon.

Lots of sunshine will dominate the forecast taking us for a nice rise in temperatures through the day. We will trade in the 30s and 40s this morning for highs around 60 by this afternoon. The breeze will start to lay down too making it more comfortable in the sun.

Clear skies and little wind tonight means get ready for a big dip in overnight lows. A Freeze Warning is up across our inland locations as lows are likely to fall to around 32. Precautions for tonight will be those plants as most of the area is likely to wake up to a frost by morning. Only the immediate south shore on the East Bank will avoid the frost potential.

Looking ahead we have warmer days on the horizon but also storms. Thursday into Friday will be our next impactful weather system which has the potential to produce storms, some of which may be severe and heavy. That next front will linger into the weekend making for more wet periods. It’s something to watch by the end of the week and weekend as rainfall could add up with time.

